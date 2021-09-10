Veterinary Officer joins road safety campaign

Dr Emmanuel Kwao Pecku, the Tema Metropolitan Veterinary Officer with oversight responsibilities in Kpone and Tema West Municipalities has joined the Tema Ghana News Agency Office Road safety campaign and charged road users to be vigilant to avoid crashes.

He said, “Every road user must be vigilant when driving because there are a lot of cars on the road unlike in the communities where there are not too many vehicles.”

He charged drivers to obey traffic regulations especially the traffic light because of the nature of the roads in the country.

Dr Pecku was speaking at the Tema Ghana News Agency and the Tema MTTD Road Safety Campaign platform.

The Tema GNA and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers especially of the tenets of road safety regulations, rules and laws.

He bemoaned the situation where vehicles especially big trucks were parked without warning signs stating that it posed a danger on the road, “when you are driving at night, before you realize, you’ve ran into something”.

Dr Pecku called on authorities to tow such vehicles to a safer place in order to clear the road and ensure that pedestrians and drivers were able to ply the road safely.

“I must say that it is good somebody leaves home and return to the family safely, it will be sad when a veterinary officer goes and doesn’t come back because of road accident,” he said.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of GNA, stated that whatever happened on the road affected people in one way or the other because everyone used the road either as a pedestrian, driver or passenger.

He said every institution had a role to play in ensuring that the roads were safe and citizens are protected.”There have been instances where people have been in their homes and a vehicle runs into their homes and killed them, we must upscale our road safety measures and advocacy”.

He explained the GNA-Tema campaign was focusing on key personalities and institutions to reach out to their constituent and members with the road safety message; “people and professional groups listen to their kinds more than non-members”.