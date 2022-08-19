Veterinary Services Department increases surveillance to stem African swine fever 

The Veterinary Services Department (VSD) in Ahafo has increased surveillance to control the spread of African swine fever in the region.

An outbreak of the fever has so far killed more than 500 pigs in the region with Ayomso, Akrodie and Kwapong being the worst affected communities.

The African swine fever is a highly contagious hemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, responsible for severe economic and production losses.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Yaw Gyeke, the Ahafo Regional Veterinary Officer, explained the fever was first detected at Ayomso some months ago, when some pig farmers recognised certain abnormalities among their animals.

He said the VSD became suspicious at the rate at which the animals were dying in the area, saying samples picked for testing were confirmed positive.

Since then, Dr. Gyeke said the VSD had engaged and enlightened pig farmers, particularly those in the affected communities of the fever, put in place measures and intensified public education to stem the spread of the disease.

”In fact, we have intensified educational campaigns on the dynamics of the disease to enlighten farmers to detect and report early warning signs and symptoms of the disease on affected pigs,” he said. and urged the general public to be watchful and report suspicious cases to the VSD.