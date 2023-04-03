Vetting of NDC parliamentary aspirants underway in Oti Region

A total of 14 parliamentary aspirants, who filed nominations to contest the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are currently going through vetting by the Committee in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The constituencies aspirants to be vetted are Krachi East Constituency with four candidates, Krachi West with five and Krachi Nchumuru with three aspirants.

The venue, Kyabobo Centre, is draped in the colours of the NDC while supporters of the candidates are wearing branded T-shirts and engrossed in ‘jama’ songs.

Most of the incumbent Members of Parliament (MP’s) were present and dressed in white, which signified victory with the new entrants seen in different attire.

Meanwhile, Mr Geoffrey Kini, MP for Nkwanta South Municipality, was vetted by the Committee to enable him to attend an equally important event within the week.

Mr Kini told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he has the grassroots at heart and knew they would not disappoint him during the primaries on May 13, 2023.

He said NDC was the only political party that could restore Ghana on the pathway of recovery and progress.

Ms Adjoa Ntosu, MP for Krachi West, said she was sure of victory and expressed her readiness to continue to serve the party for 2024.

There was heavy security presence at the venue and vetting had so far been smooth.