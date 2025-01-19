Vetting Process for MMDCEs Underway in Western Region with 138 Applicants

The vetting process for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the 14 MMDAs in the Western Region is currently ongoing, with 138 individuals vying for positions.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set aside four days, from January 17 to 20, 2024, to vet and select three candidates from each district. These candidates will proceed to the national level for further vetting, where the final selections will be made to represent the president in various districts across the region.

As of now, 70 applicants from districts including Ahanta West, Amenfi East, Amenfi Central, Prestea Huni Valley, Ellembella, Jomoro, and Evalue Ajomoro Gwira have successfully completed the vetting process. Despite the high number of candidates, which has raised concerns among some members of the public regarding potential chaos, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee, Nana Toku, reassured the public that the process would remain transparent and fair.

“We want the aspirants to understand that everything we do is in their best interest. The party needs to be strong and vibrant, and whoever is selected will work as part of a team. Ultimately, the president has the final say in choosing the right candidate,” Nana Toku explained.

Toku further praised the inclusive decision to allow aspirants to apply and undergo vetting, pointing out that even those not selected for MMDCE positions could open doors for other opportunities within the party. This process, he said, is an important step in ensuring that the most qualified individuals rise to leadership roles.

Several of the candidates have expressed their support for the vetting process, viewing it as an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and make a difference in their communities. Augustina Ama Kwofie, an aspirant for the MCE position in Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, voiced her confidence in the process and emphasized her commitment to championing girl-child education if selected.

Herbert Addison, another aspirant for the same position, also expressed his trust in the process. He vowed to address the issue of “schools under trees” in the municipality, should he be given the opportunity to lead.

With the vetting process well underway, attention now turns to the final selections and the important role these new MMDCEs will play in shaping the future of the Western Region.