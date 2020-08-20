The 19-year-old Polish forward Bartosz Bialek has signed a contract with VfL Wolfsburg, the German club announced on Wednesday.

According to Polish media, VfL Wolfsburg paid five million euro (about 5.9 million U.S. dollars) for the teenager. Previously the striker played for Polish side Zaglebie Lubin. He was also in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach but he decided to join “Die Wolfe”. The player has signed a contract until 2024.

“We’re very pleased to have signed a very talented player, who at a young age has already produced very good performances,” claimed VfL sporting director Marcel Schafer in the interview for the club’s official site.

“He’s young and fits our philosophy perfectly. We’re convinced he can take the next step in his development with us and will help us achieve our objectives in the coming years.” added Schafer.

At Volkswagen-Arena, Bialek will wear number 21.

“For me, moving to the Bundesliga is a dream. I’m really looking forward to the challenge of continuing my journey in one of the strongest leagues in the world,” said the player.