VFS Global Adopts SAP Solutions to Streamline Cross-Border Visa Services

VFS Global, a major provider of visa and consular services for governments, has partnered with SAP SE to integrate artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies into its global operations.

The collaboration will utilize SAP’s S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and Business Technology Platform to enhance efficiency and security in processing visa applications and citizen services.

The move responds to growing government demand for digital tools to manage complex immigration systems amid rising global travel. By adopting SAP’s enterprise software, VFS Global aims to automate administrative tasks, improve data analytics, and deploy AI-driven solutions for fraud detection and decision-making. These advancements are designed to allow client governments to prioritize security assessments while reducing processing delays.

“Our partnership with SAP combines decades of visa service expertise with cutting-edge technology,” said Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global. SAP CEO Christian Klein added that the collaboration would help “address evolving challenges in global mobility” through scalable innovation.

VFS Global, which manages 3,500 application centers across 158 countries, has processed over 309 million applications since 2001. The company’s integration of SAP Business Data Cloud will further enable real-time analytics for government clients, aiming to balance operational transparency with sovereign security requirements. Michael Nilles, the firm’s chief digital officer, noted the initiative aligns with broader trends in government technology modernization.

The partnership underscores a shift toward public-private collaborations in migration management, where tech providers like SAP play pivotal roles in upgrading legacy systems. As nations grapple with post-pandemic travel surges and geopolitical mobility pressures, such alliances highlight the delicate balance between innovation and regulatory compliance. With ethical AI adoption remaining a priority, the project may set benchmarks for responsible technology integration in government services.

VFS Global, headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, is majority-owned by Blackstone, with minority stakes held by Swiss entities Kuoni and the Hugentobler Foundation. The firm currently serves 69 governments, emphasizing sustainability and ethical standards in its global operations.