VFS Global clarifies claims of delays in South African VISA issuance

VFS Global has clarified claims that is superintending over some delays in the issuance of VISA for South African applicants.

The company responded to a news published on Newsghana on 30 August 2023 titled “South African VISA Applicants Bare Teeth At VFS Global Over Delays In Issuance”, stating its role in the processing of visa applications on behalf of the South African High Commission in Ghana.

According to VFS Global, its role is limited to scheduling appointments, acceptance of applications, enrolling biometrics, acceptance of fees, submission of applications to the South African High Commission in Ghana and returning the outcomes to the applicant/s.

It said, the adjudication of the visa applications is done by the South African High Commission in Ghana and VFS Global has no role in the decision-making process, nor the duration of the application processing encountered by applicants.

“We would like to confirm that our team in Ghana did not share any official response regarding the matter, as indicated in the article. You may refer to the current statement as our official response on the matter,” it said.

It also mentioned that services like Premium Lounge are not mandatory but optional for applicants, which can be availed for an additional fee to enhance their overall application experience with end-to-end personalised assistance.

“Availing of any of our value-added services, including Premium Lounge, does not guarantee a quicker or more positive decision by the embassy/consulate. These remain the sole prerogative of the South African High Commission in Ghana. The same is communicated by our team and in our centres at key touchpoints for the applicants,” it noted.