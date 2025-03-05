VFS Global does not control appointment availability – Management

VFS Global says it does not control visa appointments, contrary to suggestions made by some analysts in a section of the Ghanaian media.

In a statement issued in Accra, the company said: “VFS Global does not control appointment availability. These aspects are governed and managed by the respective governments. The availability of visa appointments, mandatory documentation, and visa application decisions are entirely at the discretion of the relevant authorities. Processing times are also under their jurisdiction. VFS Global has no role in this whatsoever.

We manage the front-end administrative tasks in the visa application process. This includes collecting application forms and documentation according to the government’s checklist, enrolling biometrics where applicable, and ensuring the secure return of passports following the embassy or consulate’s decision-making process.”

The company clarifies its role as “creating a seamless, efficient, and compassionate visa application experience, where technology and human expertise collaborate to serve our customers effectively.”

VFS Global said it remains deeply committed to ethical business practices and compliance with all applicable laws as a transparent and accountable organisation.

“By ensuring the highest possible levels of service and efficiency and committing to continuous process and technology upgrades, the operations at our Centres are highly regulated and sanctioned by the respective government based on their mandates. As a market leader and trusted partner to 68 governments, VFS Global’s unique value proposition allows governments to concentrate solely on the crucial visa decision-making process, significantly aiding cross-border mobility.”

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation, including Generative AI, to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.