VFS Global Expands Digital Government Services with CiX Acquisition

VFS Global has strengthened its position in digital citizen services through the acquisition of a majority stake in Brazil’s CiX Citizen Experience, a move set to transform public service delivery across emerging markets.

The deal combines CiX’s two decades of Brazilian expertise in government services with VFS Global’s international network spanning 158 countries.

The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and data platforms to modernize citizen engagement globally, particularly in Africa where VFS Global already manages Ghana’s premium passport centers and driver licensing services. CiX CEO Sergio Rodrigues noted the alliance provides immediate access to capital and technology for worldwide expansion, while VFS Global founder Zubin Karkaria emphasized the potential to rebuild citizen trust through efficient digital solutions.

In Ghana, VFS Global’s existing footprint includes biometric passport centers in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale since 2018, plus a new 2024 Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) ultra-center in the capital. These facilities have streamlined document processing for both residents and diaspora communities, with the CiX acquisition expected to introduce enhanced digital features to these services.

CiX brings to the table operational experience serving 150 million Brazilians through 250 service centers, having issued 30 million national IDs and 20 million driver’s licenses. The merger creates a formidable player in government tech solutions at a time when nations increasingly digitize citizen services. Analysts suggest the deal positions VFS Global to potentially bid for larger national digital identity projects across Africa and Latin America.