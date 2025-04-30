VFS Global Partners with WTTC to Strengthen SMEs in Global Travel Sector

VFS Global, a leading visa outsourcing and technology services provider, has joined the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Together in Travel initiative as a Founding Partner, pledging to leverage its network across 150 countries to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the travel and tourism industry.

The collaboration aims to equip SMEs with tools for digital transformation, sustainable practices, and global market access, addressing challenges in an evolving sector.

Announced during a WTTC event, the initiative focuses on fostering resilience and inclusivity among SMEs, which account for 80% of global tourism businesses. VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria emphasized the company’s role in driving socio-economic impact, stating, “Our global footprint positions us to help SMEs thrive through training, investment pathways, and frameworks aligned with sustainability goals.”

WTTC President Julia Simpson highlighted the partnership’s strategic value, noting VFS Global’s expertise in visa processing and cross-border mobility. “SMEs are the backbone of travel and tourism. This initiative ensures they have the resources to adapt and grow,” Simpson said.

The program will prioritize partnerships with women-led enterprises and Indigenous communities, aligning with VFS Global’s broader supply chain diversification efforts. Training modules will cover digital adoption, financial literacy, and compliance with environmental standards, addressing gaps that often hinder SME scalability.

The travel sector’s recovery from pandemic-era disruptions has been uneven, with smaller operators facing liquidity constraints and technological barriers. WTTC data indicates SMEs contribute over $4 trillion annually to the global economy but struggle to compete with larger firms in digital integration and sustainability reporting.

VFS Global’s involvement underscores a growing trend of multinational firms supporting grassroots tourism players. Analysts suggest such collaborations could enhance sector-wide resilience, particularly in emerging markets where SMEs dominate employment. However, success hinges on localized implementation, ensuring resources reach underserved regions and align with community needs.

As global travel demand rebounds, initiatives like Together in Travel aim to democratize opportunities, enabling SMEs to capitalize on trends such as eco-tourism and cultural heritage travel. For VFS Global, the partnership reinforces its shift from visa logistics to broader industry advocacy, positioning it as a stakeholder in sustainable tourism development.