VFS Global processes its 300 millionth application

VFS Global, the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, has processed its 300 millionth application.

It is notable that the last 100 million applications were processed in the past five years despite the pandemic-driven travel slowdown of 2020-2022.

In 2023 alone, the company processed 24.1 million applications globally, 35% more than in 2022. Between January and May 2024, it processed approximately 100,000 applications a day.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group, said, “We are very pleased and honoured with the achievement of this milestone, which is a testament to the trust 70 governments have in VFS Global, and a testament to the reliable, secure and innovative services we provide across 152 countries. We are also deeply grateful to all visa applicants using our services.

Over the past year we are honoured to have won several important contracts, including becoming the exclusive overseas visa outsourcing partner for UK Visas and DHA Australia, and contracts with Germany, Finland, Portugal and Japan who have renewed their trust in us. We remain deeply committed to continuing investments in technology and human capital development to ensure continuous enhancement of our services.”

From managing 60 client governments in 2019, VFS Global is now the trusted partner of 70 governments, comprising long-term partnerships with 25 governments for over 15 years.

Last year, VFS Global was honoured to win a record seven global visa outsourcing contracts—for the UK, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria—further cementing client governments’ trust in the organisation’s highly secure, efficient, and innovative solutions and overall value proposition.

Innovation and technology are founding pillars for VFS Global, a company that conceptualised and created the business segment of outsourced visa services with its inception in 2001. For instance, the company has introduced 16 unique digital solutions and built robust end-to-end eVisa platforms for 12 sovereign governments.

Likewise, it pioneered biometric capabilities, another stellar example of innovation and adapting to changing market dynamics. Since 2007, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 140 million biometric enrolments. Today, as more governments look to integrate biometric enrollment in their visa application process, VFS Global has further developed its capabilities with Multi-Mission Model (MMM) biometric kits.

Currently, the organisation is strategically focused on leveraging GenAI-led capabilities to improve customer journey efficiency. After partnering with the Responsible AI Institute to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI, the marker leader has set up an AI hub in Mumbai and Dubai, with one more in Berlin in the pipeline.

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.