VFS Global says Visa applications multiplied in 2023

There was significant rise in global outbound travel across the world, including in countries like Ghana last year.

The surge in travel that began in 2022, according to available data from VFS Global, continued in 2023 with visa application volumes at VFS Global in Ghana nearly doubling on a year-on-year basis.

Locations like Canada, The Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia continue to witness positive trends in application volumes for outbound travel in the year.

Key drivers include the continued wave of travel due to pend up demand, extended peak season as surge in visa demand and outbound travel continues, and reopening of in-campus classes by overseas universities.

Applications processed at the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centres run by VFS Global have seen a 30% rise during the year, which underlines the desire to travel overseas by the residents of Ghana.

Explaining why the demand for visas has increased and what applicants need to keep in mind ahead of the current peak travel season, Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global, during a media outreach session in Accra, said: “Based on the initial trends, we expect the increase in international travel in 2022 and 2023 to continue this year as well. Outbound travel has rebounded last year to pre-pandemic levels with tourism, family visits, and educational as well as business trips being the common reasons for outbound travel from Ghana.

“Seeing the surge in demand for outbound travel and with limited appointment slots available, we encourage our applicants to apply for their visas as early as possible like their flight and hotel bookings.”

A market leader in the outsourced visa and consular services space for governments, VFS Global affirmed its commitment to continuously engage in developing innovative solutions to enhance the overall visa application experience.

Applicants are regularly provided information about visa processing timelines, data protection and privacy assurance, how to detect fraud and the organisation’s value-added services are regularly communicated via key touchpoints.

Hariprasad Viswanathan advised applicants to be sure to carry all the requisite documentation, including a printout of the checklist, to submit along with the duly filled application form as well as check the VFS Global website before planning to apply on important requirements including measures to follow while visiting the Visa Application Centre for submissions.

In his interaction with senior journalists and editors in Accra, Mr. Viswanathan explained that visa processing timelines vary country-wise, and details are available on VFS’ website. “We would like to caution applicants that during the period of increased outbound travel demand, visa processing could take longer than anticipated.”

“Visa appointments are free and available only on www.vfsglobal.com on a first come first served basis. We strongly advise all applicants to be careful of touts and fraudulent parties who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment. VFS Global does not control appointment availability. The availability of visa appointments, mandatory documentation, and the visa application decision including the processing time are entirely at the discretion of the respective governments. Once scheduled, we highly recommend applicants be at the Centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing their slot.”