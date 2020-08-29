The first night of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) did produce some thrills with some stunning performances and numerous artistes bagging awards.

The pick of the night was when music sensation Kofi Kinaata was adjudged Best Song Writer of Year.

Other contenders for the Best Songwriter of the Year included King Promise (Bra), Akwaboah (Sanbra), Diana Hamilton (W’asem), Lamisi (Oh Me by), Epixode (Wahala Dey) but Kofi Kinaata’s “Things Fall Apart” won the category.

Nana Yaw Boakye porpular known as “MOG Music” grabbed two awards on the first night of the awards which includes the Best Male Vocalist of the Year and Best Producer of the Year.

Celestine Donkor on other hand won the Best Female Vocalist while Nigeria’s Burna Boy won the African Artiste of the Year for the second consecutive time.

Okyeame Kwame’s “Bolgatanga” grabbed the Record of the Year while Cina Soul won the Best Music Video of the Year with her song “Killing Me”.

Sarkodie’s “Lucky” hit single featuring Rudeboy won Best International Collaboration of the Year while Dopenation won the Best Group of the Year.

The night saw some thrilling performances from Legendary Highlife singer KK Fosu, Eno Barony, Kofi Mole, Sista Afia, Kelvynboy Strongman, among others.

The awards would continue on Saturday with some keenly contested categories including the New Artiste of the Year, Hiplife and Highlife Song of the Year, Afrobeats Song of the Year, among others.