Eugene Kwame Marfo known by his stage name as Kuami Eugene has been crowned Artiste of Year at the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The Lynx Entertainment signee took home the most pretigous award on the night ahead of other contenders which included Gospel musician Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie, Medikal and Kofi Kinaata.

Kuami Eugene did not only win the Artiste of the Year but was also adjudged the Highlife Artiste of Year.

Kofi Kinaata bagged home three awards, while MOG Music won the Best Male Vocalist and Producer of the Year.

Multiple award winning rapper Sarkodie won the Best Collaboration of Year with his “Oofeetso” hit single which featured Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame as well as the Best International Collaboration of the Year.

Kidi’s “Sugar” was adjudged Album of the Year while Kwesi Arthur won the Best Rapper of the Year.

Ghana music awards festival established in 1999 is an annual music awards scheme organized by Charterhouse to reward and honour hardworking Ghanaian artists of all genres.

See full list of the winners below;

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Tesa Cultural Group

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Tefflon Flexx

Instrumentalist of the Year – Emmanuel Bludo

Sound Engineer of the Year – Dan Grahl

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG music

Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Okyeame Kwame

Best Video of the Year – Killi Mi by Cina Soul

Group of the Year – DopeNation

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best International Collaboration of the Year – Lucky by Sarkodie ft. Rudebwoy

African Artist of the Year – Burnaboy

Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko

Highlife Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

Hiplife Song of the Year – Omo Ada by Medikal

Gospel Song of the Year – Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Poverty by J.Derobie

Afrobeat Song of the Year – Zanku by DopeNation

Hip hop Song of the Year – Don’t Be Late by Kofi Mole

Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Ras Kuuku

Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal

Rapper of the Year – Kwesi Arthur

Best Collaboration of the Year – Oofeetso by Sarkodie ft Prince Bright (Buk Bak)

New Artist of the Year – Fameye

Most Popular Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

Album of the Year – Sugar by Kidi

Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene