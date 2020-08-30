Eugene Kwame Marfo known by his stage name as Kuami Eugene has been crowned Artiste of Year at the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
The Lynx Entertainment signee took home the most pretigous award on the night ahead of other contenders which included Gospel musician Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie, Medikal and Kofi Kinaata.
Kuami Eugene did not only win the Artiste of the Year but was also adjudged the Highlife Artiste of Year.
Kofi Kinaata bagged home three awards, while MOG Music won the Best Male Vocalist and Producer of the Year.
Multiple award winning rapper Sarkodie won the Best Collaboration of Year with his “Oofeetso” hit single which featured Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame as well as the Best International Collaboration of the Year.
Kidi’s “Sugar” was adjudged Album of the Year while Kwesi Arthur won the Best Rapper of the Year.
Ghana music awards festival established in 1999 is an annual music awards scheme organized by Charterhouse to reward and honour hardworking Ghanaian artists of all genres.
See full list of the winners below;
Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Tesa Cultural Group
Unsung Artiste of the Year – Tefflon Flexx
Instrumentalist of the Year – Emmanuel Bludo
Sound Engineer of the Year – Dan Grahl
Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG music
Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor
Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
Record of the Year – Okyeame Kwame
Best Video of the Year – Killi Mi by Cina Soul
Group of the Year – DopeNation
Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz
Best International Collaboration of the Year – Lucky by Sarkodie ft. Rudebwoy
African Artist of the Year – Burnaboy
Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko
Highlife Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Hiplife Song of the Year – Omo Ada by Medikal
Gospel Song of the Year – Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Poverty by J.Derobie
Afrobeat Song of the Year – Zanku by DopeNation
Hip hop Song of the Year – Don’t Be Late by Kofi Mole
Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Ras Kuuku
Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal
Rapper of the Year – Kwesi Arthur
Best Collaboration of the Year – Oofeetso by Sarkodie ft Prince Bright (Buk Bak)
New Artist of the Year – Fameye
Most Popular Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Album of the Year – Sugar by Kidi
Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene
