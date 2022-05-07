VGMA 23 Day One: Fameye wins Songwriter of the Year

The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) started on Friday with some artisted receiving honours.

Fameye grabbed the Songwriter of the Year award with his “Praise” hit single, while Wizkid won the Best African Artiste of the Year.

he Producer of the Year went to MOG Beatz while Gambo was adjudged the Unsung Act of the Year.

The night witnessed musical performances from Kofi Kinaata, Wendy Shay, Amerado Burner, Lyrical Joe and Gambo.

Hiplife legend Samini also rocked the stage with his superb stagecraft.

On Saturday, the Artiste of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Highlife Song, Album of the Year, and Gospel Song of the Year, among other top accolades would be announced.

Below are some award-winners from day one:

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Amazing God by Kwaisey Pee

Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Where You Are by Niella

Songwriter of the Year – Praise by Fameye

Best Video of the Year – Nyinya by Bosom PYung

Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz

African Artiste of the Year – WizKid

Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimoh

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo

Music for Good – Greedy Men by Stonebwoy