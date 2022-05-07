VGMA 23: KK Fosu to present Best Highlife Song of the Year award

Ghanaian music legend KK Fosu will be doing the honours of awarding the best Highlife Song of the Year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Nominees for Best Highlife Song of the Year include Kofi Kinaata (Thy Grace) Akwaboah (Obiaa), Bisa Kdei (Yard), Kuami Eugene (Te Na Fie), Cina Soul (Feelings).

KK Fosu who has won countless awards in his career which spans more than two decades would grace the occasion and present the award to the winner of the category.

The VGMA is a prestigious award scheme which recognizes and celebrates the hard work of artistes, songwriters, music producers, and instrumentalists, among other stakeholders.

The two-day awards gala will start on Friday at 7 pm and end on Saturday.