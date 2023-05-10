VGMA 24: DJSky Hails ‘Black Sherif’ for Emerging As the Artiste of the Year

DJSky, an internationally recognized multifaceted DJ and producer, has applauded Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, well recognized as ‘Blacko’ or ‘Black Sherif’ for emerging as the Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

DJSky attributed Blacko’s success to his perseverance and diligence since breaking into the Ghanaian music scene.

“The Artiste of the Year, explicitly divulged that hard work and determination paved the route to his victory.

It’s time for all other artists to be creative and innovative and also take a cue from ‘Black Sherif’ this success story. In all, hat off to all the awardees for working assiduously towards their victory,” DJSky urged.

DJSky, also hailed Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise for winning Best Afropop/ Afrobeat Artiste of the Year.

It was a night of glitz, glamour, and celebration when DJSky was spotted on the red carpet with King Promise and CEO of WatsUp TV, Abdoulaye “ABD” Traore; since the trio has been tight cronies over the years.

Over the years, DJsky has been working around the clock to put Ghana on the world map as he strives to promote the tourism sector with his creative works.

At this year’s 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther, and Joe Mettle were nominated in the Artistes of the Year category.

The race to the grand finale was a fight between the gospel fraternity and the secular music sphere.