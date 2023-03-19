VGMA 24 Nominations: Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and others battle for Artiste of the Year

Nominees for the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), have been announced by organisers, Charterhouse.

Nominees for the topmost Artiste of the Year category include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Kidi, Black Sherif, Camidoh, Piesie Esther, and Joe Mettle, all of whom are vying for the prestigious award.

Sarkodie, who has won this category twice (2010 and 2012), would be looking to become the only artiste to have won this category three times, with VIP music group having also won the category twice (2004 and 2011).

Stonebwoy, who won the award in 2015, makes a cameo on the Artiste of the Year nominee list, with Black Sherif also getting his second consecutive nomination.

KiDi, who was adjudged the Artiste of the Year in the last edition of the awards, is once again in contention, as well as Joe Mettle, who has also won the award once (2017).

Joe Mettle, who won last year’s Best Gospel Artiste of the Year, has been consistent in the Artiste of the Year category over the past few years, with Piesie Esther making an entry for the first time.

Sarkodie received nine nominations this year, including Album/EP of the Year, Record of the Year, Most Popular Song, Best Collaboration, International Collaboration, Best Hiplife/ Hip-Hop Artiste, Best Music Video, Best Hip-Hop Song, and Artiste of the Year.

Black Sherif, who won Best New Artiste at last year’s VGMAs, bagged nine nominations, including Best Hip Hop Song, Best Afro Pop Song, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song, Best Music Video, Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste, Song Writer of the Year, Album/EP of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year.

The New Artiste of the Year has some exciting inclusions, with DJ Azonto, Chief One, Malcolm Nuna, Jay Bhad, Lasmid, Djay, and Ewura Abena all nominated for the category.

Arguably the biggest music awards night, this year’s VGMA is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Grand Arena International Conference Centre.