VGMA marks world music Day with a music summit

In commemoration of the 2023 World Music Day, Charterhouse Productions Limited, organizers of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, presented the 3rd Annual National Music Summit

The first part of the event was an Unsung Music Business Workshop, aimed at providing upcoming artistes and music industry professionals with the essentials of the music business.

The speakers for this session were Kofi Boachie-Ansah – Record producer and creative entrepreneur; George Britton – Artiste Manager/ CEO GB Records; and Ike Otoo Arhin – Co-founder of Crux Global / Artiste Manager.

This workshop served as a great opportunity for individuals who are looking to make a career in the music industry or enhance their existing knowledge. The audience gained valuable insights into various aspects of the music business, as speakers touched on marketing, promotion, contracts, copyright, branding and more.

Overall, this session was an invaluable opportunity for individuals looking to make their mark in the music industry and take their careers to new heights. The second segment was a dialogue of national interest – How the Ecosystem Can Raise More A-list Artistes, With Global Appeal.

Panellists of this session were Rocky Dawuni – a 3-time Grammy Awards Nominee; Okyeame Kwame – Award Winning Artiste / EnEntrepreneur and Joe Mettle – Award Winning Gospel Artiste.

One of the main challenges faced by Ghanaian artists is the lack of exposure in the international market. Given the global interest in African music, there is a need for music professionals to discuss how to grow A-list aritstes with global appeal. The speakers reiterated a vital point; ‘By focusing on international market penetration, cross-border collaborations, and artist development, the

music ecosystem can create a conducive environment for Ghanaian artists to succeed on a global scale’.

The final session highlighted four individuals worth celebrating. Two of these four personalities were honoured as VGMA Music Titans. These are Francis Kwakye, Sound Engineer and CEO of Rythyms Africa, and Elder S.K. Ampiah, songwriter, singer and composer with several decades of impact in the gospel music industry.

The final 2 artistes honoured at the event are Indigenous Vibes, awarded as the Best Traditional Artiste and Prince Hakeem Mathews, awarded as the Best Instrumentalist.

Emily Meisel, a representative from the French Embassy, as part of the activities for the day, made a representation of the support the embassy has for the Ghana music industry. The event enjoyed music from instruments by Prince Hakeem Matthews, traditional music from Nii Tete Tetteh and the Tendaan Muzik, and an Indigenous band.

According to Robert Klah, Head of Public Events & Communications, “We cannot celebrate world music day without music. And music, we all know, cannot succeed without the required business backing.

Evidently, the two go together. It is only right that we celebrate the World Music Day, we highlight both the music and the business.”

The event was held on 21st June 2023 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, and it was hosted by on-air media personality, Andy Dosty. The 3rd National Music Summit is the 24th VGMA event, organized by Charterhouse, partnered by Yango, TV3, and proudly brought to you by Vodafone, further together.