VHN donates medical supplies to facilities in Keta, Anloga

Volta Health Network (VHN), a health development organisation of people of Volta descent has donated medications and supplies to about 20 health facilities in Keta Municipality and Anloga District.

The items, which included boxes of Losartan (50mg), Amoxicillin Clavulanic Acid (625mg), Catagin, Erythromycin tablet, Co-Trimoxazole, Amlodipine, surgical gowns, and tubes of Vitamin D worth over GH¢200,000.00 were to support the facilities to deliver healthcare to clients, especially the vulnerable ones.

The health facilities include Abor Sacred Heart Hospital, Anlo-Afiadenyigba Health Centre, Keta Municipal Hospital, Sasieme Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, Seva CHPS, Tsiame CHPS (Keta Municipal), Agortoe CHPS, Aklorfudzi CHPS, Anloga Health Centre, Tegbi Clinic and Woe Dziedzorve CHPS (Anloga District) received the medical supplies depending on their level of care.

Mr Leonard Yao Global, Secretary, VHN during the presentation at the Keta Health Directorate said the items were leftovers from the non-governmental organisation’s (NGO) medical outreach at the Keta Municipal Hospital about two months ago.

“These are donations from companies for the mission and after the mission, we put our heads together and asked that well, all this that we have brought, what can we do with it to continue benefiting the underprivileged in Anloga and Keta Municipalities?

And we felt that even though the CHPS compounds and the health centres were not part of the mission, we need to support all these facilities with whatever we were able to get from our donors.”

Mr Emmanuel Kona, Keta Municipal Director of Health Services who described the donation as timely said the economic hardship been experienced had affected the purchasing power of most facilities especially because they operated a revolving fund thus, what a fund could buy at the beginning of a particular month could not buy the same quantity at another period.

“This has come timely to save a lot of things. Some people do not even know that because they are paupers, they are entitled to free National Health Insurance Scheme registration.

Some of them come to the facilities in a very terrible state and sometimes, our staff must treat them and pay from their own pockets. Sometimes, they (health workers) go round, gather money for them (clients) to even feed.”

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency was grateful to the young NGO for the donation to the two constituencies and for the interventions so far barely two months since its inception.

Volta Health Network in June this year, brought together a team of over 20 health professionals practising in the diaspora and other parts of Ghana to provide free specialist medical services to people in Keta Municipality and its environs which saw about 600 outpatient department cases treated and about 65 major surgeries performed.