VIAVI and Nokia Break New Ground in Upper 6 GHz Testing

VIAVI Solutions Inc. has successfully validated the over-the-air performance of Nokia’s Massive MIMO radio operating in the upper 6 GHz band—a development that marks a significant step forward for 5G-Advanced and the future rollout of 6G networks.

The validation was carried out at Nokia’s Otava lab in Oulu, Finland, where a 128TRX Massive MIMO radio based on the AirScale Habrok platform was tested within the n104 band (6425–7125 MHz). Using VIAVI’s advanced TM500 Network Tester and OneAdvisor 800 Spectrum and Signal Analyser, the team conducted rigorous tests that simulated real-world conditions. These tests confirmed not only peak throughput and spectrum performance but also the system’s capacity under the load of hundreds of emulated user devices.

This milestone comes as operators face mounting pressure from the explosive growth of 5G applications. With traditional spectrum allocations nearing their limits, the industry is eyeing the upper 6 GHz frequency as a valuable resource. The World Radio Conference 2023 secured up to 200 MHz of additional mid-band TDD spectrum per operator—a move that promises to ease the congestion and enhance network performance.

Experts view this breakthrough as a critical step in expanding mobile network capacity and supporting the evolution to 5G-Advanced. The successful proof of concept builds on Nokia’s previous lab and field trials, further underscoring the technology’s potential to meet future demands.

Manuel Mato, Regional Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at VIAVI, expressed his pride in the achievement. “It’s an honor to be part of a milestone that pushes the boundaries of wireless technology,” he remarked. As the industry races from 4G to 5G and on to 6G, collaborations like this between leading network equipment manufacturers and testing solution providers will be essential in delivering faster, more reliable connections to meet our growing digital needs.

This development not only signals a new era for mobile connectivity but also highlights the industry’s ongoing commitment to innovation as it strives to keep pace with the demands of an increasingly connected world.