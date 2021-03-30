The Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G), a non-profit organisation, has congratulated Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, for his appointment.

“The rich experience of Dr Adutwum, coupled with his tenacity and resilience, would greatly help resolve most of the challenges facing the educational sector in Ghana,” said the VCTU-G in a statement issued and signed by Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Chairman, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

“As partners and stakeholders in the higher education sector of the Country, VCTU-G pledges its support for you and your Ministry in addressing existing challenges,” it said, and expressed the hope that the education sector would see the implementation of policies that would uplift the image of the TVET sector.

“Our relationship with you will be geared towards harnessing the government’s agenda on TVET and innovation to drive the needed growth in the national economy,” the statement added.

The VCTU-G is a non-profit organisation whose membership comprises the vice-chancellors of all public technical universities in the country.

It is a forum that seeks to promote TVET, scholarship, research and innovation in the technical universities to spur rapid socio-economic growth and sustainable development.