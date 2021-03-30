The Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G), a non-profit organisation, has congratulated Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, for his appointment.

“The rich experience of Dr Adutwum, coupled with his tenacity and resilience, would greatly help resolve most of the challenges facing the educational sector in Ghana,” said the VCTU-G in a statement issued and signed by Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Chairman, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

“As partners and stakeholders in the higher education sector of the Country, VCTU-G pledges its support for you and your Ministry in addressing existing challenges,” it said, and expressed the hope that the education sector would see the implementation of policies that would uplift the image of the TVET sector.

“Our relationship with you will be geared towards harnessing the government’s agenda on TVET and innovation to drive the needed growth in the national economy,” the statement added.

The VCTU-G is a non-profit organisation whose membership comprises the vice-chancellors of all public technical universities in the country.

It is a forum that seeks to promote TVET, scholarship, research and innovation in the technical universities to spur rapid socio-economic growth and sustainable development.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTwo NGOs to provide entrepreneurial skills to 500 women
Next article“Let’s tour Ghana” club embarks on first tour
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here