Vice President attends William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Monday left Accra for Nairobi, Kenya, to represent Ghana at the swearing-in of Kenya’s President-Elect, William Samoei Ruto.

Until his election on August 15, 2022, Mr Ruto served as Kenya’s Vice President.

A statement signed and issued by Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson to the Vice-President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Dr Bawumia would return to Ghana on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

He was accompanied by his wife, Samira, Mr Thomas Mbomba, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and other senior government officials.