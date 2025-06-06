Vice President Backs Unexplained Wealth Law in Anti-Corruption Push

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has stated the administration’s commitment to strengthen anti-corruption frameworks, including supporting legislation to scrutinize unexplained wealth among public and private officials.

Speaking on proposed reforms, Opoku-Agyemang confirmed plans to table the Conduct of Public Officers Bill before Parliament. “The revised bill will contain views of CSOs, Anti-Corruption Institutions, the media, and all stakeholders to ensure it stands the test of time,” she stated, emphasizing its role in promoting public service integrity.

She further highlighted institutional funding as critical to anti-graft efforts: “We must ensure sustainable financing for anti-corruption institutions to reduce influence and enhance independence.”

The Vice President’s declaration signals renewed focus on accountability mechanisms amid Ghana’s ongoing governance reforms.