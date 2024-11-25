Monday, November 25, 2024
    Vice President Bawumia Appeals to Northern Voters for NPP Support Ahead of 2024 Election

    By: News Ghana

    Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the people of northern Ghana to vote overwhelmingly for the NPP in the upcoming December 7 general election to ensure a historic win for both the President and Finance Minister from the region.

    In an interview with Tolon Radio, Dr. Bawumia, who is vying for the presidency, confirmed that Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams, the Member of Parliament for Karaga and current Finance Minister, would be retained in his administration should he win. “Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam will be my Finance Minister when I’m elected president, and so you can imagine, with the President and Finance Minister coming from the same area, it will greatly benefit the north and Ghana as a whole,” he revealed.

    Dr. Bawumia praised Dr. Amin Adams for his competence and qualifications, stating, “With the qualities of Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, you can be sure that together we will work to transform the lives of Ghanaians and our country.”

    The NPP flagbearer urged the northern residents to seize this significant opportunity, emphasizing the importance of a decisive vote for the NPP. “We must not joke with this opportunity. God has given us a great gift,” he said. He also highlighted that while former President John Mahama has served one term, he, Dr. Bawumia, has the potential to serve two terms, “by the grace of God,” assuring that his leadership would bring lasting progress to the country.

