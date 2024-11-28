Vice President Bawumia Commissions Electric Buses to Revolutionize Public Transport in Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming Ghana’s public transport system with the introduction of electric buses.

The commissioning of these buses, which took place in Accra on Wednesday (27 November), marks a significant step towards reducing transportation costs and promoting sustainability across the country.

In his speech, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the electric buses are part of the government’s broader commitment to addressing the rising cost of living for Ghanaians. By shifting from traditional fuel-powered buses to electric vehicles, operational costs are expected to decrease by 40% to 50%, which will lead to a significant reduction in public transport fares.

“The new buses, powered through charging rather than fuel, will lower operational costs substantially, thus reducing the cost of public transport by 40% to 50%,” Dr. Bawumia stated on his Facebook page, highlighting the financial relief this initiative will bring to commuters.

The initiative goes beyond just government-operated buses, as Dr. Bawumia revealed that the government is also encouraging private bus and trotro operators to adopt electric vehicles. To support this shift, plans are already underway to set up electric vehicle charging stations at key locations around Accra, paving the way for the wider adoption of electric buses across the city.

Despite initial skepticism surrounding the project, Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence that Ghana could successfully implement electric buses just like other countries that have embraced the technology. “If other countries could deploy electric buses to make life easier for their citizens, why not Ghana? With a mindset of possibility, we will, together, make many things possible and transform our country,” he said.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader agenda to modernize Ghana’s infrastructure while tackling some of the country’s pressing economic challenges. Dr. Bawumia’s vision for a greener and more affordable public transport system is seen as a key step towards creating a more sustainable future for Ghanaians.