Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Auto

    Vice President Bawumia Commissions Electric Buses to Revolutionize Public Transport in Ghana

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming Ghana’s public transport system with the introduction of electric buses.

    The commissioning of these buses, which took place in Accra on Wednesday (27 November), marks a significant step towards reducing transportation costs and promoting sustainability across the country.

    In his speech, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the electric buses are part of the government’s broader commitment to addressing the rising cost of living for Ghanaians. By shifting from traditional fuel-powered buses to electric vehicles, operational costs are expected to decrease by 40% to 50%, which will lead to a significant reduction in public transport fares.

    “The new buses, powered through charging rather than fuel, will lower operational costs substantially, thus reducing the cost of public transport by 40% to 50%,” Dr. Bawumia stated on his Facebook page, highlighting the financial relief this initiative will bring to commuters.

    The initiative goes beyond just government-operated buses, as Dr. Bawumia revealed that the government is also encouraging private bus and trotro operators to adopt electric vehicles. To support this shift, plans are already underway to set up electric vehicle charging stations at key locations around Accra, paving the way for the wider adoption of electric buses across the city.

    Electric
    Electric

    Despite initial skepticism surrounding the project, Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence that Ghana could successfully implement electric buses just like other countries that have embraced the technology. “If other countries could deploy electric buses to make life easier for their citizens, why not Ghana? With a mindset of possibility, we will, together, make many things possible and transform our country,” he said.

    This initiative aligns with the government’s broader agenda to modernize Ghana’s infrastructure while tackling some of the country’s pressing economic challenges. Dr. Bawumia’s vision for a greener and more affordable public transport system is seen as a key step towards creating a more sustainable future for Ghanaians.

    Previous article
    Beatrice Annan Criticizes National Cathedral Spending, Claims Funds Could Have Built 18 Agenda 111 Hospitals
    Next article
    Prophet Kumchacha Urges Ghanaians to Vote for John Mahama to Secure a Place in Heaven
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress...

    PNC Backs John Dramani Mahama for 2024 Elections Following Flagbearer Withdrawal

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has officially endorsed John...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    AAC CEO Gets Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship

    News 0
    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian African...

    Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

    News 0
    Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI...

    Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Begins Campaign Tour of Oti Region

    Politics 0
    The Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE