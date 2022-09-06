Vice President Bawumia congratulates Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto after the country’s Supreme Court affirmed his election on Monday.

On his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia wrote: “I congratulate Vice President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, on being affirmed by the Supreme Court of Kenya as the President-elect of the country.

“All the best as you take over the baton to serve your beloved Kenya. May God continue to guide your steps.”

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday, September 5, 2022, upheld the August 9 election of William Ruto as president in a unanimous decision.

Chief Justice of Kenya Martha Koome threw out a petition brought by opposition leader Raila Odinga challenging Ruto’s election based on eight petitions.

The court found some were based on forged documents and “sensational information”, Chief Justice Koome said in a unanimous decision on behalf of the seven judges.