Vice President Bawumia Inaugurates Zongo Development Fund Board

On behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated the Board of the Zongo Development Fund at the Jubilee House on Monday, 8 August 2022.

Dr Bawumia, at the inauguration, said the Zongo Development Fund, as the governing New Patriotic Party envisioned, has, since its creation in 2018, been a vehicle for inclusive, sustainable development for Zongo communities; renovated and constructed classroom blocks, clinics, drainage systems, water systems, security infrastructure, bridges, Astroturfs and roads; and also provided entrepreneurial support and educational scholarships, among others.

He charged members of the board to work assiduously with all stakeholders to ensure that the Zongo Development Fund continues to realise its vision, for the benefit of the Zongos and other deprived communities.