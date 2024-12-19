Vice-President Bawumia Joins Thousands in Kumasi for Funeral of Late Ashanti Regional Imam

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, alongside his running mate for the 2024 Presidential Election, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and several Members of Parliament, attended the funeral of the late Ashanti Regional Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun, in Kumasi on Wednesday, December 18.

Sheikh Haroun, aged 74, passed away on the night of December 17 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a brief illness. In his honor, Dr. Bawumia, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and other prominent figures visited the late Imam’s residence to offer prayers before the Janazah (pre-burial prayers).

The Janazah was held at the Kumasi Central Mosque, where thousands of Muslims from across the region gathered to pay their respects. Following the prayers, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun was laid to rest at the Tafo Cemetery in Kumasi.

The ceremony marked a solemn moment in the Ashanti Region, with the late Imam being remembered for his leadership and dedication to the Muslim community.