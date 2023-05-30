Vice President Bawumia picks up nomination forms to contest NPP race

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has picked nomination forms to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.

Representing the Vice President, former Vice Chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware, Sammy Awuku and Amb. Ayisi Boateng collected the documents.

Dr. Bawumia on Monday told New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Volta Region of his intention to contest the party’s flagbearership race in November.

The Vice President has for months failed to publicly declare his intention to contest for the flagbearership slot of the party, though close aides have told Citi News he will run for the race.