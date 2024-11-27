Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Vice President Bawumia Praises MP Habib Iddrisu for Hard Work and Development in Tolon

    Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his admiration for Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tolon constituency, highlighting his dedication and significant contributions to the region’s development.

    During a recent tour of the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia praised Iddrisu for his outstanding performance in parliament and his tireless efforts in bringing development to Tolon. “He is doing well in Ghana’s parliament, and everybody can see how hard he is working for the country and the NPP,” the Vice President noted.

    Dr. Bawumia further emphasized the visible impact of Iddrisu’s work in the constituency, stating, “If you go around the Tolon constituency, you will see his handwriting in every corner. We, in government, recognize the efforts he’s making to bring development to the area.”

    Speaking during an interview on Tolon Radio, Dr. Bawumia appealed to the people of Tolon to vote for Iddrisu in the upcoming December 7 elections to ensure the continuation of the progress he has made. “Let’s try and retain Habib in the Tolon constituency because you have one of the most hard-working MPs in the North,” he urged.

