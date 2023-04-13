Vice President Bawumia to address Harvard Africa Development Conference

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will leave Accra on Thursday, April 13, to the United States of America (USA) as the Guest of Honour at the 2023 edition of the Harvard Africa Development Conference.

The conference is organised annually by the Africa Caucus of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and the Harvard African Law Association, to highlight and explore critical issues related to the development of the continent.

A statement issued by Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson to the Vice President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, says the conference is slated for April 15-16 at the Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

students, academia and law practitioners are expected to participate.

The Vice President is expected back home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.