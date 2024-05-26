Vice President Bawumia’s Silence on Iranian Tragedy Sparks Questions

Ghanaians, particularly within the Islamic community, are raising concerns over Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s silence following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other high officials.

President Raisi and several state officials perished in a plane crash on Monday, with drone footage indicating that a fire in the wilderness might have caused the disaster, according to Iranian state media.

While global leaders, both Muslim and non-Muslim, have expressed their condolences to the family of the late President and the Iranian people, Vice President Bawumia has yet to make a public statement nearly a week after the incident. This silence, especially from a prominent Muslim figure, has led to questions about his empathy and competence in international diplomacy.

Some members of the Muslim community worry that Bawumia’s lack of response may indicate a failure to represent their interests effectively, potentially compromising his political ambitions. This is particularly concerning given the importance of diplomatic engagement and solidarity in times of international tragedy.

In contrast, former President John Dramani Mahama has publicly expressed his condolences, even visiting the Iranian Embassy in Ghana to sign the book of condolence. As of Friday, when the book of condolence was set to close, Vice President Bawumia had not visited the embassy or issued any statements regarding the incident.

Bawumia’s silence appears to contradict Ghana’s longstanding tradition of being a nonaligned state that actively engages with global leaders to promote international harmony. The lack of a public response from the Vice President raises questions about his commitment to this principle and his effectiveness in representing both Ghana and the Muslim community on the global stage.