Vice President Champions Private Sector Role in Africa’s Infrastructure Revolution

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has issued a rallying call for African governments to embrace public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a cornerstone of infrastructure development, arguing that the continent’s economic transformation hinges on breaking down silos between sectors.

Speaking at the 2025 African Prosperity Dialogue (APD) in Accra, she framed infrastructure as both a catalyst for unity and a weapon against poverty.

“For too long, infrastructure has been seen as the sole responsibility of governments. That era is over,” declared Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, addressing leaders from trade, banking, and industry under the APD’s theme, “Delivering Africa’s Single Market Through Infrastructure.” “The private sector isn’t just a partner—it’s a force multiplier. Together, we can bridge gaps, create jobs, and lift millions from poverty.”

Her speech zeroed in on Africa’s most glaring challenge: energy. With over 30 nations plagued by chronic power outages, she stressed that reliable electricity remains the bedrock of industrial growth. “How can we talk about a single market when factories sit idle and homes stay dark? Energy isn’t just infrastructure—it’s dignity,” she said, urging collaborative investments in renewable grids and off-grid solutions.

The Vice President also spotlighted the untapped potential of women, who dominate cross-border trade but face stifling barriers. “Women move goods across deserts and rivers, yet they’re shackled by red tape and crumbling roads,” she noted. “Removing these obstacles isn’t just about fairness—it’s about unlocking billions in economic value.” She pointed to mobile money systems as a blueprint for innovation, citing their role in driving financial inclusion. “Digital infrastructure is the invisible highway of the 21st century. Let’s build it.”

Ghana’s own strides offered a case study. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the Kotoka International Airport’s expansion as a regional transit hub, ongoing port modernization to ease trade bottlenecks, and energy sector upgrades aimed at stabilizing power supply. “These projects aren’t just steel and concrete—they’re pathways to prosperity,” she said.

Yet her message transcended national borders. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat headquartered in Accra, she framed infrastructure as the glue binding the continent’s 54 economies. “A single market needs seamless roads, railways, and broadband—not just agreements on paper. Let’s lay the tracks for trains that cross deserts and data that connects villages.”

The appeal resonated with private sector attendees. “Governments can’t foot these bills alone,” said Kwame Acheampong, CEO of a Ghanaian logistics firm. “But partnerships need clear rules and returns. The Vice President gets that.”

Critics, however, warned of pitfalls. “PPPs can become debt traps if not managed transparently,” cautioned economist Dr. Laila Abubakar. “Africa must drive hard bargains to ensure profits don’t flow offshore while risks stay local.”

For Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the calculus is clear: “The cost of inaction far outweighs the risks of innovation. Africa’s youth are waiting. Let’s build a future worthy of their dreams.”