The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the construction of Samanye Barrier-Jaway Wharf road and other internal roads in the Jomoro District of the Western Region.

The 108.8 km road project, would be undertaken within 30 months by Messrs MTURN Limited and Messrs Kingspok Company Limited.

It includes 24.7km of internal roads, which would link the Half Assini and surrounding towns to the border crossing port with the neighbouring country at Jaway Wharf.

The project when completed would reduce vehicles operating cost, reduce the traffic time along the road as well as help improve upon trade relations between Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The sod cutting ceremony was part of activities marking the Vice President’s two-day working visit to the Western Region.

Dr Bawamia in cutting the sod, said the Government would continue to give meaning to its ‘year of roads’ mantra.

“This road is very critical and when put in good shape will contribute significantly to the development of Jomoro and other connecting districts. It is a combination of highways and feeder roads and is under GNPC financing”.

He explained that the Samenye Barrier to Jaway Wharf Road and others under construction is 108.8 km in total and that when completed, eighty percent (80%) of the untarred roads in the Jomoro District would have been tarred.

Dr Bawamia is touring the Western Region to cut sod for the construction of roads and other developmental projects, commission some completed projects and interact with chiefs and people of the Region.

The Vice President will end his two-day visit to the Region on Thursday, October 8, 2020 and he is expected to continue his tour in the Ashanti Region.