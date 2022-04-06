Vice President Dawumia Gingers Black Princesses On To Win U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Under-20 female national team, the Black Princesses, to win the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for August in Costa Rica.

He entreated the team and its handlers to work extra hard to accomplish the task while pledging government’s support to make it a reality.

Vice President Bawumia said this when he welcomed the Black Princesses to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, following their qualification to the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Black Princesses defeated Ethiopia in the final hurdle to book qualification to the global tournament.

It marks the team’s sixth successive appearance at the World Cup.

Vice President Bawumia lauded the team for making the nation proud, noting that the impressive feat it had chalked was only matched by the Black Starlets, who also played in six consecutive Under-17 FIFA World Cups between 1989 in Scotland and 1999 in New Zealand.

On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana, I congratulate you for qualifying and urge you to go all out and make an impact at the World Cup,” he said.

Dr Bawumia assured the team of government’s continuous support, especially towards their preparations for the World Cup, and informed them about a special package the President had promised for their qualification.

The Akufo-Addo-led Government had invested in sports infrastructure to unearth more budding talents, he said, noting that it had constructed 18 ultra-modern Astro-turf pitches and intended to ensure every district had one.

Mr Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, commended the Government for its continuous support in ensuring the team’s qualification and pledged to work hard to make the nation proud in Costa Rica.

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, was full of praise for the Black Princesses and urged them to achieve more laurels for themselves and the nation.