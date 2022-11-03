Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to grace SSI Awards 2022

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the Special Guest of Honour at the 6th edition of the Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards in Accra on Friday November 18, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.

Also, in attendance will be Yoofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Andrew Maharaj, Deputy High Commissioner and Senior Trade Commissioner at the Canadian High Commission.

The annual Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards seeks to honour and celebrate individuals and corporate bodies for their constant investments in socially responsible programmes that have impacted and continue to impact society. The awards scheme has, in its previous editions, honoured business leaders, corporate institution and not-for-profits as well.

The 2022 edition of the Sustainability & Social Investment Awards have been endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), National Road Safety Authority (NRSC) and supported by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The awards night will be held under the theme ‘Leading the Sustainability Transition through Private-Public Partnerships and Collaborations’. The awards are open to all businesses and organisations across the public and private sectors and of all sizes from the largest multinationals to the smallest micro-organisations.

For this year’s awards, the organisers and partners have developed a set of categories that reflect the latest trends and practices in sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge climate leadership innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.

2022 SSI nominations.

The 2022 edition has seen over 40 businesses, companies and individuals that have championed sustainability projects nominated. Some of the companies that stand the opportunity to pick up prestigious awards include Volta River Authority, Interplast Ghana, Eni Ghana, MTN Ghana Foundation, Blow Group, Lions Club District 418, Ecobank Ghana Plc, and the Ghana National Gas Company.

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Absa Bank Ghana, Accentia Energy, McDan Group, TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana Plc, Karpower Ghana Company Limited, Vivo Energy, Ghana Shippers Authority, Access Bank Ghana Plc, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, Opportunity International Savings and Loans, B5 Plus, FBN Bank Ghana, United Bank for Africa (Gh), Najel Foundation, Fern Foundation, and Lister Hospital and Fertility Center.

The rest include Golden Star Wassa, Advans Ghana Savings and Loans, Ecom Ghana, AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Fidelity Bank Ghana, Olam Food Ingredients, United Pensions Trustees; JRA Cosmetics, Jaggreys Fertility and Natural Health Clinic, Premium Real Estate Assets, and Baraka Impact Ghana.