Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Urges Ghanaians to Participate in Peaceful Elections

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Ghanaians to actively participate in today’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

After casting his vote in Walewale this morning, Dr. Bawumia encouraged citizens to head to the polling stations, remain peaceful, and exercise their right to vote. “I’m encouraging all Ghanaians to get up, get to the polling stations, queue peacefully, and exercise their right to vote. Let this be a very peaceful election,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia voted early in the day and expressed satisfaction with the smooth and orderly process. “I have come in and I have voted, both in the presidential and parliamentary elections. The process has been smooth, and the lines are very orderly. We are expecting a very peaceful election,” he told the media.

The NPP flagbearer expressed confidence in the outcome of the election, highlighting the party’s efforts and the positive reception of their campaign message. “I am very hopeful of winning this election, by the grace of God,” he said. “We have done a lot of work, we have put out our message to the people, and I believe it has been well received. When all the ballots are counted, I am confident that the NPP, myself, and our parliamentary candidates will emerge victorious in this election.”