Vice President-elect Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Calls for Unity and Action as Work to Reshape Ghana Begins

Vice President-elect of Ghana, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has called on all Ghanaians to join forces as the country embarks on a new chapter under the leadership of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing the public at Mahama’s residence on December 9, she emphasized that there is no time for celebration, as the work to reset and improve Ghana has already begun.

“The journey is over; the work is about to begin,” she said, expressing a tone of determination and urgency. Opoku-Agyemang, reflecting on the significance of her nomination and election, highlighted the broader implications of her victory, particularly for the country’s women, youth, and future generations. “This victory is for all of us, especially for our daughters, youth, and mothers,” she remarked.

The Vice President-elect reaffirmed her commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, pledging to serve as a trailblazer for others to follow. Her leadership, she stated, would be defined by creating opportunities and paving the way for greater gender equity and representation in Ghana’s political landscape.