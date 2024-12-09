Vice President-elect Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Calls for Unity and Hard Work as She Prepares for New Chapter in Ghana’s Leadership

Vice President-elect, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to prepare for a challenging yet rewarding journey ahead as she looks to build a more inclusive and progressive Ghana.

Addressing her supporters on December 9, following a hard-fought campaign, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang declared, “The journey is over; the work is about to begin,” signaling the start of a new chapter for the country. She emphasized that the success of the upcoming administration could only be achieved if everyone rallied together.

Reflecting on her nomination and eventual victory, Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the deep implications of her achievement, particularly for women, youth, and mothers across the nation. “My nomination has so many implications. This victory is for all of us, especially for our daughters, youth, and mothers,” she stated.

In her speech, Opoku-Agyemang expressed her dedication to serve as a trailblazer for future generations, vowing to open doors of opportunity for others. “This position is not just about me—it is a position that empowers others,” she asserted. The Vice President-elect also underscored the critical importance of gender equality in the process of nation-building, stressing that Ghana’s progress must include the contributions of all its people, regardless of gender.

“I am counting on all of you to work hard in your spaces,” she called, urging every Ghanaian to contribute to the nation’s development in their respective roles. Her remarks were filled with optimism for the future, as she wished blessings upon the nation, its children, and generations yet to come.

The election of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang marks a historic milestone in Ghana’s political landscape, symbolizing hope for greater gender representation and equality in leadership. Her victory has been hailed as a beacon of progress, not only for women and girls but for the entire nation.