Vice-President of ECOWAS Commission participates in the inauguration of the headquarters of the African First Ladies’ Peace Mission

The Vice-President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, H.E. Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, participated in the inauguration of the headquarters of the Permanent Secretariat of the African First Ladies’ Peace Mission on Tuesday, 9 May 2023 in Abuja, the capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This important ceremony took place on the margins of the 10th General Assembly of the African First Ladies’ Peace Mission (AFLPM), which has been ongoing since Monday 8 May 2023 in Abuja.

The African First Ladies’ Peace Mission, established to promote peace and harmony in Africa, was created in 1995 sequel to the ‘Beijing Conference’ on women in Beijing, China. The initiative to undertake peace missions in Africa was taken by the First Ladies of Nigeria, Gambia, Benin, Uganda, Lesotho and Burundi.

Following a number of activities at the regional level, the official Declaration of the African First Ladies’ Peace Mission was made in Harare, Zimbabwe, at the OAU Summit in 1996.

About twelve First Ladies from all over Africa participated including the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja. This landmark event was also attended by a delegation from the African Union, including the organisation’s Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye and High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas.