Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea, Belarus FM meet to discuss bilateral relations

Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has met with visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and the implementation of bilateral agreements.

During the meeting, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue discussed with Aleinik on how to further consolidate their relations of friendship and cooperation.

Both countries seek to deepen cooperation in agriculture, tourism, food security, defense, health, industry and technological sciences, according to Information and Press Office of Equatorial Guinea.

Aleinik and a delegation of investors arrived at the Central African country on Friday.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to pay an official visit to the country “in the coming days,” during which “important agreements to strengthen their ties” will be signed, Information and Press Office of Equatorial Guinea said.