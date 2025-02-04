Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has urged Ghanaians to embrace personal responsibility in driving national development, stressing that progress hinges on collective effort rather than government action alone.

Speaking at the Eagles Forum’s Annual Banquet and Awards Night in Accra on February 1, she challenged citizens to proactively contribute to shaping Ghana’s future, questioning, “What do we want Ghana to become in the next five to ten years? And how can each of us help realize that vision?”

Reflecting on her campaign experiences, Opoku-Agyemang highlighted a recurring reluctance among citizens to recognize their own agency. “When I asked communities to list their problems and potential solutions, they responded eagerly. But when I asked what they could do, there was silence,” she recounted, underscoring a cultural tendency to defer responsibility to authorities. She emphasized that even small individual actions—like refusing to litter—can cumulatively drive meaningful change. “Nation-building isn’t about grand gestures alone. It’s about every person asking, ‘What can I do today?’”

The Vice President also addressed flagship policies such as the proposed 24-hour economy and women’s financial inclusion, cautioning that their success depends on public buy-in. “These initiatives need more than government rollout—they require citizens to adopt and advocate for them,” she said, while urging patience amid high public expectations. “We must prioritize careful planning over haste. Quality outcomes demand time.”

The event also spotlighted the Eagles Forum, a policy think tank instrumental in crafting the National Democratic Congress’s manifesto. Jonathan Gador, President of the Forum, emphasized the growing need for data-driven governance in Ghana. “Too often, decisions stem from rhetoric, not evidence. Without robust data, policies risk missing their mark,” he asserted, announcing plans for biannual citizen-led assessments of government programs. “We’ll engage ordinary Ghanaians to gauge policy impacts—ensuring governance remains rooted in people’s realities.”

Gador further revealed the Forum’s upcoming Good Governance Index, designed to evaluate local government performance and inform policy adjustments. “Our goal is to bridge the gap between leadership and lived experience,” he said, reflecting on the group’s founding in 2017 to address gaps in research-driven political discourse.

The night concluded with awards for key contributors to the 2024 elections, including Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, recognized for his electoral leadership, and Mahdi Jibril, honored for coordination efforts. Opoku-Agyemang herself received a citation for her advocacy.

Opoku-Agyemang’s appeal underscores a universal challenge in governance: shifting public mindset from dependency to agency. While Ghana’s government faces scrutiny for economic hurdles, her message reframes development as a shared journey. Yet, this vision demands cultural shift—a move from critique to collaboration. Similarly, the Eagles Forum’s data-centric approach offers a blueprint for accountability, though its success hinges on transparency and grassroots inclusion. As Ghana navigates complex reforms, blending citizen activism with evidence-based policies may well define its path forward.