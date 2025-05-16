Vice President Opoku-Agyemang to Return From Medical Leave Next Week

President John Mahama has confirmed Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will resume duties in Ghana before the end of next week following her recovery from illness.

The Vice President has been receiving medical care in the United Kingdom.

“I spoke with her on Thursday and she’s fully recovered by God’s grace,” Mahama announced during his ‘Thank You Tour’ stop in Dodowa on May 16. The President had previously visited Opoku-Agyemang in the UK on Mother’s Day, May 11, sharing warm greetings on social media.

The Vice President’s prompt recovery and return come as the administration prepares for upcoming national engagements. Health officials confirm she has received medical clearance to travel and resume her constitutional responsibilities.