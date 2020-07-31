Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, on behalf of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, has presented a bull to the Volta Regional Chief Imam to aid the Eid-ul-Adha celebration in the Region.

Accompanied by Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and other executives of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Letsa reassured the people of government’s continuous support and reminded them to abide strictly by the protocols on the Covid-19.

“H.E. the Vice President, as usual of him, considered it necessary to donate the bull as his contribution towards the celebration of the festival,” he said.

Mr Letsa also donated sanitizers and face masks on behalf of the Ho MCE.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year’s celebration is being held without the mass gathering for prayers at the Ho Police Depot.

Alhaji Anass Hamidu, the Deputy Volta Regional Chief Imam, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for the kind gesture and to the Regional Coordinating Council and the Municipal Assembly for the support.

Prayers were said for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and the nation.

Advertisements