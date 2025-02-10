Vice-President to Attend 10th Ghana Women of Excellence Awards

The 10th edition of the Ghana Women of Excellence Awards is set to take place on Friday, 7th March 2025, the eve of International Women’s Day.

Organized by Top Brass Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the event will be graced by Vice-President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Special Guest of Honour. This year’s ceremony, themed “Empowering the Ghanaian Woman for National Development,” aims to celebrate and inspire women who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s progress.

Since its inception in 2011, the Ghana Women of Excellence Awards has become a cornerstone of International Women’s Day celebrations in the country. The event was established under the auspices of the then-Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs to recognize and motivate Ghanaian women excelling in various fields. Over the years, the awards have honored trailblazers such as Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, a globally renowned breast cancer surgeon; Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo, a celebrated literary icon; and Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, a distinguished stateswoman. Other notable recipients include Brig-Gen. Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, the first female Brigadier-General in the Ghana Armed Forces, and Judge Akua Kuenyehia, a pioneering legal scholar and former President of the Appeals Division of the International Criminal Court.

Isaac Dakwa, Director of Top Brass Ghana, emphasized that the awards scheme is not just about recognition but also about inspiring Ghanaian women to strive for excellence and take their rightful place in national development. “The primary objective is to motivate women to excel in their respective fields and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth,” he stated.

The event will also feature the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection as the Guest of Honour, with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Gender presiding over the ceremony. This year’s theme underscores the critical role women play in shaping Ghana’s future, from education and healthcare to engineering and law enforcement.

As Ghana prepares to mark International Women’s Day on 8th March, the awards ceremony serves as a reminder of the strides made by Ghanaian women and the work still needed to achieve gender equality. With Vice-President Opoku-Agyemang’s presence, the event is expected to draw significant attention to the ongoing efforts to empower women and address the challenges they face.

The Ghana Women of Excellence Awards not only celebrates individual achievements but also highlights the collective impact of women in driving national development. As the country looks ahead, the stories of these remarkable women serve as a beacon of hope and a call to action for future generations.