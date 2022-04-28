Vice President to grace 13th African Games Salah Football Competition at Madina

Vice president of Ghana, HE Mahamadu Bawumia and Alhaji Dr. Sheik Sharubutu, the national chief Imam will grace the finals the 2023 African Games Salah Football Competition at the Fadama Astro Turf on May 14th and 15th.

Mr. Osei Mensah Bonsu, Human Resource Director at the Ministry of Youth & Sports on behalf of the Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif launched the Salah Football Competition at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium last Tuesday.

He said the football competition is to promote social integration, fraternal and peaceful cohesion, as it also affirms readiness and allegiance to the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

He focused on culture which is fused in the African Games, and the people of Ghana who must make the international sports event interesting and successful, hence the LOC starting their social interaction and sensitization occasions with the Salah Football among Muslims.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC for the African Games articulated that they have visited many people and places and even got the blessings of the national chief Imam who will be at the final together with the Vice President Bawumia,

He announced meeting with the chief of the Effutu Traditional Area on the impending Aboakyer Festival, and organizing of Road Shows to sensitize people as well as promote the 13th African Games.

Dr. Ofosu-Asare hinted on the introduction of the African Games Fund which every Ghanaian loves lover must contribute to.

The eight Zongo communities who will compete in the Salah competition are Mamobi, Nima, Tudu, Cowlane, Accra New Town, Shukura, Fadama and Madina.

After the preliminary draw supervised by Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah deputy chief operations officer of the LOC, Mamobi will face Shukura, New Town versus Madina, Fadama will face Cowlane and Tudu will clash with Nima.

Deputy Director General (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jnr. said the Salah Football competition has come to stay, as sports can be used for socio economic development and promotion of unity, fairness, discipline and peace.

At stake is a magnificent cup donated by Point 5 Ventures, and 10,000ghc for the ultimate winners, 8,000ghc for the runners-up, 6,000ghc for the third place and 4,000ghc for the fourth place.

African World Airlines (AWA), Goil and Adidas are the sponsors of the football competition.

Miss Josline Andoh of marketing manager of AWA emphasized that they are elated to be associated with the African Games and hope to fly people from Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi to Accra, as well as from Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Mr. Robert Kyere of Goil assured of full support and commitment towards the 2023 African Games, which is the 13th edition, and the first time to be hosted in Ghana. He expressed his thrill and fulfillment as Goil is solidly behind the LOC and committed to the 13th African Games.

55 African nations including Ghana will converge in Accra in August next year to participate in 25 sports disciplines at the 13th African Olympics.

By Precious John and Comfort Nyarko