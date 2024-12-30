Vice President to Receive Prestigious Order of the Star of Ghana at 2024 National Awards

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to receive the distinguished Order of the Star of Ghana, the country’s second-highest national honour, during the 2024 National Awards ceremony on December 30.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will present the award at the International Conference Centre in Accra, marking a significant milestone in Bawumia’s political career.

The Order of the Star of Ghana is granted to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the nation’s development. Dr. Bawumia, widely acknowledged for his leadership in steering Ghana’s economic transformation and his advocacy for digitisation, will be the sole recipient of this prestigious award in 2024. This recognition not only highlights his influential role within the Akufo-Addo administration but also serves as a major tribute to his ongoing impact on Ghana’s growth and modernisation.

The 2024 National Awards will also honour a range of other distinguished Ghanaians across various fields. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, often referred to as NAPO, will receive the Order of the Volta for his exemplary service in public life. NAPO, who was Dr. Bawumia’s running mate in the 2024 presidential elections, is recognised for his leadership in education and energy during his tenure as a cabinet minister.

Additional recipients of the Order of the Volta include several high-ranking government officials, public servants, and professionals who have made significant contributions to their fields. Among these honourees are Mavis Hawa Koomson (Public Service), Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil (Health), Prof. E.H.K. Akaho (Science/Technology), and a number of public service leaders such as Ambrose Dery, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and others.

The creative arts sector will also be celebrated at the awards. Legendary musicians Daddy Lumba and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley will be recognised for their lasting influence on Ghanaian music, while actress and filmmaker Juliet Asante will be honoured for her remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. These awards underscore the essential role that the arts play in shaping Ghana’s cultural heritage.

The Ghana Police Service, represented by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, will also receive a Presidential Honour for Distinguished Service-Organisation. This award recognises the police force’s vital efforts in maintaining law and order, particularly in the face of numerous challenges.

The 2024 National Awards will mark the final edition of the prestigious ceremony under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. The awards provide an opportunity to reflect on the country’s progress and recognise the individuals and institutions that have played a pivotal role in Ghana’s development over the years.