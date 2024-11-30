Vice-Presidential Candidate’s Convoy Attacked on Akosombo-Accra Highway

A vehicle in the convoy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has been attacked on the Akosombo-Accra highway.

The incident occurred on November 29, between Akuse and Kpong, as the convoy was returning from a two-day campaign tour in the Oti Region.

The attack allegedly involved a police outrider leading a convoy of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters. According to the driver of the affected vehicle, an object was thrown at the car, smashing the windscreen. The driver suspects that the other convoy involved in the attack belonged to the NPP. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The NDC has yet to issue an official response, but the situation has raised concerns regarding the safety of political figures and their supporters during the campaign period.