LUANDA, April 21, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Motorists wade through a flooded road in Luanda, capital of Angola, April 18, 2020. Heavy rains that struck Luanda on Saturday have left 11 people dead, 13 missing and caused hundreds of houses in many districts damaged, according to a local report. (Xinhua/Xu Kunpeng)
LUANDA, April 21, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Motorists wade through a flooded road in Luanda, capital of Angola, April 18, 2020. Heavy rains that struck Luanda on Saturday have left 11 people dead, 13 missing and caused hundreds of houses in many districts damaged, according to a local report. (Xinhua/Xu Kunpeng)

A total of 84 people have been killed and thousands of homes collapsed in the torrential rains which hit the country recently, Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense said on Monday.

“Thousands of homes have collapsed, while 84 people have been killed and 29 others injured throughout the country’s states since the beginning of the rainy season,” Abdul-Jaleel Abdul-Rahim, spokesman of the National Council for Civil Defense, said in a statement.

“The rains have also killed 5,329 heads of cattle with partial collapse of 26,739,” he added.

Abdul-Rahim further urged the citizens who live near the banks of the Nile to be alert and adopt the necessary precautions.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.